Sudan: Coup-Appointed State Governors Replaced By PM

Khartoum — Sudan's Federal Governance Minister, Buseina Dinar, issued a decision on Sunday that terminates the services of the acting state governors who were appointed by the Commander-in-Chief of the Army, Gen Abdelfattah El Burhan, following military coup d'état on October 25.

The decision is in line with implementation of the directives of Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok, who was released from house arrest after signing a controversial political agreement with Gen El Burhan, to review the decisions issued during the last period.

In a statement, the minister announced the appointment of El Tayeb El Sheikh as governor of Khartoum, Abdelhadi Adlan for El Gezira, El Haj Balla for Nile River state, Awad Gadoura for Northern State, Majdi Ibrahim for Red Sea state, Khojaly Hamed for Kassala, and Mohamed Abdelrahman for El Gedaref. El Alem Ibrahim for Sennar, Mirghani Mekki for Blue Nile state, and El Shazily Ibrahim for White Nile state.

Fadlallah El Tom was appointed as governor of North Kordofan, Mousa Jabur for South Kordofan, Khaled Jeili for West Kordofan, Hafez Bakheet for North Darfur, and Bashir Mersal for South Darfur, Mohamed Adam for East Darfur, Saad Babikir for Central Darfur, and Khamees Ali for West Darfur.

The prime minister also recently replaced several ministers who had been appointed by the military - some were closely linked to the former regime of Omar Al Bashir.