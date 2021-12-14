Somalia: Somali Army Kills Five Al-Shabaab Militants in Southern Region

13 December 2021
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somali National Army (SNA) killed five al-Shabab fighters in the past 24 hours in an operation in southern Somalia.

Somali National Army said they also destroyed Al-Shabaab bases where they used to attack the government in Gambaley and Da'waalle villages in Lower Shabelle region.

In a related development, Alshabaab militants have vacated mataban town in the Hiraan region for unknown reasons.

Matabaan is located in some 100km south of the Galmudug capital, Dhusamareb.

The militants recaptured the town Monday morning and took over the police station.

Despite being ousted from major strongholds across Somalia, Al-Shabab, allied to al-Qaida, has been attacking military positions of Somali and African Union troops bolstering Somalia's government.

They have also taken a number of towns in central Somalia, including Ba'adwayne over the past months.

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X