Somalia: Somali Army Kills Five Al-Shabaab Militants in Southern Region

Somali National Army (SNA) killed five al-Shabab fighters in the past 24 hours in an operation in southern Somalia.

Somali National Army said they also destroyed Al-Shabaab bases where they used to attack the government in Gambaley and Da'waalle villages in Lower Shabelle region.

In a related development, Alshabaab militants have vacated mataban town in the Hiraan region for unknown reasons.

Matabaan is located in some 100km south of the Galmudug capital, Dhusamareb.

The militants recaptured the town Monday morning and took over the police station.

Despite being ousted from major strongholds across Somalia, Al-Shabab, allied to al-Qaida, has been attacking military positions of Somali and African Union troops bolstering Somalia's government.

They have also taken a number of towns in central Somalia, including Ba'adwayne over the past months.