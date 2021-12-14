Burkina Faso's National Day

11 December 2021
United States Department of State (Washington, DC)
document By Antony J. Blinken

On behalf of the Government of the United States and the American people, I congratulate the people of Burkina Faso as you celebrate your 61st National Day.

The United States values our friendship and the collaboration between our two nations in multiple areas of endeavor. Our partnership to strengthen health services, including those used in the fight against HIV/AIDS and malaria, not only saves lives but has also increased resiliency in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic. We support your efforts to consolidate your democratic institutions, promote justice and national reconciliation, and foster inclusive economic growth. The United States also appreciates your important contributions to regional security, and we stand with the people of Burkina Faso in the fight against violent extremism.

Best wishes to the people of Burkina Faso as you commemorate your independence.

Read the original article on State Department.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 United States Department of State. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X