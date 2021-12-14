Burkina Faso's National Day

document

On behalf of the Government of the United States and the American people, I congratulate the people of Burkina Faso as you celebrate your 61st National Day.

The United States values our friendship and the collaboration between our two nations in multiple areas of endeavor. Our partnership to strengthen health services, including those used in the fight against HIV/AIDS and malaria, not only saves lives but has also increased resiliency in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic. We support your efforts to consolidate your democratic institutions, promote justice and national reconciliation, and foster inclusive economic growth. The United States also appreciates your important contributions to regional security, and we stand with the people of Burkina Faso in the fight against violent extremism.

Best wishes to the people of Burkina Faso as you commemorate your independence.