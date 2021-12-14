Nigeria/Cameroon: Afcon - Rohr Backs Super Eagles to Do Well in Cameroon

<i>"I'm going to have a hard time doing without these great players and this very united staff, but the environment is not always favourable, we cannot control everything," Rohr says.</sub>

Erstwhile <a target="_blank" href="https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nigeria_national_football_team">Super Eagles</a> coach <a target="_blank" href="https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gernot_Rohr">Gernot Rohr</a> has tipped the Nigeria national team to do well at next month's <a target="_blank" href="https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2021_Africa_Cup_of_Nations">Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON)</a> billed to be staged in Cameroon.

After weeks of dillydallying, the Franco-German was finally relieved of his position as Nigeria's coach on Sunday. He was temporarily replaced by former Nigeria international Augustine Eguavoen who will be leading a consortium of other coaches pending the appointment of a substantive manager.

While Rohr understandably feels let down with the timing and the manner of his sack, he has nonetheless kept faith in the abilities of his former team to do well at Africa's flagship football tournament.

"It's a huge frustration, but I don't want to argue, it's not my style," Rohr told AFP.

"(I'm) convinced that they will have a very good CAN because the team is in place and this very united group is ready for the challenges that await it."

The delayed 2021 African Cup of Nations tournament will be held in Cameroon between January 9 and February 6 with the Super Eagles campaigning from Group D where they have been pitched alongside Egypt, Guinea-Bissau and Sudan.

The Super Eagles will begin their quest for a fourth AFCON title against seven-time champions, the Pharaohs of Egypt, on January 11.

This is before going on to face 1970 champions Sudan and Guinea-Bissau, who are making a third appearance in the competition.

While Rohr is looking ahead to the next chapter in his managerial career which has seen him transverse the length and breadth of Africa, he admits he would miss the several Nigerian players he has bonded with since August 2016 when he was hired.

"I'm going to have a hard time doing without these great players and this very united staff, but the environment is not always favourable, we cannot control everything," Rohr said.

Though there is no silverware to show for his efforts, Rohr did well in qualifying Nigeria for major tournaments like the World Cup and AFCON with less pressure <a target="_blank" href="https://www.premiumtimesng.com/sports/football/450680-afcon-qualifiers-super-eagles-set-for-first-training-as-20-players-hit-camp.html">compared</a> to the past when the country is locked in permutations before securing qualification tickets.