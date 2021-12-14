Nigeria: Gunmen Kill Nine, Injure Four Persons in Plateau - Police

14 December 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)

The command said in a statement on Monday in Jos that the incident occurred on Sunday evening.

The Police Command in Plateau says gunmen have killed nine persons and injured four others in an attack on Pinau community in Wase Local Government Area of the state.

Ubah Ogaba, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the command said in a statement on Monday in Jos that the incident occurred on Sunday evening.

He, however, said security agencies who quickly mobilised to the scene had arrested eight suspects and recovered 12 motorcycles.

"Yesterday, at about 4:30p.m., we received a distress call that yet to be identified gunmen invaded Pinau Village in Wase local government area.

"Unfortunately, they killed nine persons while four persons are injured.

"Upon receipt of the information, a combined team of policemen, men of Operation Safe Haven (OPSH) and other security agencies were mobilised and swiftly moved to the scene.

"Eight suspects were arrested and 12 motorcycles recovered from the scene," he said.

The PPRO said effort was on to arrest other fleeing members of gang.

Mr Ogaba said that security has been beefed up in the area to prevent escalation of violence and break down of law and order.

Most of the states in Nigeria are battling one security challenge or the other with the attendant spike in crimes.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X