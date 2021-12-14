Egypt: Shoukry Heads to the Cypriot Capital

13 December 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry will head tonight to the Cypriot capital Nicosia on a visit upon an invitation from his Cypriot counterpart Nikos Christodoulides.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Ahmed Hafez said the foreign minister is due to hold talks with Cypriot officials on the distinguished relations between the two countries.

The visit comes within the framework of efforts to push forward bilateral relations and follow up on the outcomes of the meeting of the higher committee for Egyptian-Cypriot cooperation that was hosted by Cairo in September under the co-chairmanship of the two countries' presidents.

Shoukry's talks with the Cypriot side will also deal with a number of regional and international issues of mutual concern, according to the spokesman.

X