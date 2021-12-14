Egypt: Sisi Orders Supporting Sczone Projects

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi has given directives to support the Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZone) projects to give a push to this international waterway and improve its competitiveness potentials in the global trade movement.

During a meeting with SCZone Chairman Osama Rabea, the president was briefed on the canal's activities since the beginning of this year, including the number of crossing vessels and the volume of laden goods, Presidential Spokesman Bassam Rady said.

Rabea spoke about the new fees to be imposed by the SCZone on ships passing through the critical waterway as of February.

The president was also posted on the SCZone's activities at the Expo 2020 Dubai and efforts exerted to modernize its naval fleet.

According to Rabea, the SCZone will offer incentives for operators of ships crossing the international waterway if they preserved the environment and reduced carbon emissions.