Egypt: Sisi Orders Supporting Sczone Projects

13 December 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi has given directives to support the Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZone) projects to give a push to this international waterway and improve its competitiveness potentials in the global trade movement.

During a meeting with SCZone Chairman Osama Rabea, the president was briefed on the canal's activities since the beginning of this year, including the number of crossing vessels and the volume of laden goods, Presidential Spokesman Bassam Rady said.

Rabea spoke about the new fees to be imposed by the SCZone on ships passing through the critical waterway as of February.

The president was also posted on the SCZone's activities at the Expo 2020 Dubai and efforts exerted to modernize its naval fleet.

According to Rabea, the SCZone will offer incentives for operators of ships crossing the international waterway if they preserved the environment and reduced carbon emissions.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X