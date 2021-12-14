Africa: Shaarawy - Egypt Works On Supporting African Nations ‎

13 December 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Minister of Local Development Mahmoud Shaarawy said on Monday that Egypt is keen on briefing other African nations on its successful development efforts in the field of developing the continent's cities via the UCLG Africa Regional Office for North Africa (NARO) in Cairo.

Addressing a virtual meeting of the UCLG executive council, Shaarawy stressed that his ministry welcomes any proposal to promote bilateral, regional, and continental cooperation among African nations.

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi has issued directives to harness Egypt's capabilities to serve African nations since he assumed office in 2014, Shaarawy noted.

Egypt will also strive to get acquainted with the investment and cooperation opportunities in Africa during its presidency of COMESA, he said.

