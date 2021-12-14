Egypt: Maait - Amendments to VAT Law Proposed Upon Sisi's Directives

13 December 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Minister of Finance Mohamed Maait said the amendments proposed to some provisions of the value-added tax (VAT) law come in accordance with President Abdel Fattah El Sisi's relevant directives, and the State's commitment to upgrading the tax system, propelling economic development, stimulating investment, promoting tax compliance, and raising the efficiency of tax collection without imposing additional burdens on citizens.

Those amendments aim to address some problems that have emerged during the practical application of the VAT law provisions, Maait added in press statements Monday.

The minister noted that the unified tax procedures law has annulled a number of provisions previously stipulated in the value-added tax.

He added that the proposed amendments to the value-added tax law, which are being discussed at the House of Representatives, include granting goods or services exported or imported by economic zones projects of a special nature the same tax treatment (zero tax) as goods or services exported or imported by projects of free zones, cities and markets.

The move comes to stimulate investment in economic zones of a special nature, he noted.

MENA

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X