Somalia: Somali Football Federation Boss Suspended From Office Over Graft Allegations

The head of Somalia's national football federation Abdiqani Said Arab has been suspended from office over allegations of corruption.

Speaking to the media, Yusuf Muhiidin Ahmed, secretary-general of the Somali Football Federation said the President of the Somali Football Federation President was suspended over misuse of power and among other violations.

He said he violated provisions of the Somali Football Federation constitution, using its power and interference in the administration and day-to-day affairs of the federation.

He alleged Abdiqani was suspended for corruption in two FIFA projects in Somalia, particularly in Mogadishu and Kismayo.

He noted that Somali Football Federation vice president Ali Abdi Mohamed "Ali Shiino" took office as a caretaker.

Meanwhile, Shafi'i Mohyaddin Abokar Islaw has been appointed the new Somali Football Federation General Secretary.

Islow, worked at the Somali FA for nearly 17 years during which he played different roles.

He also served as Somali Football Federation's media and communications manager.