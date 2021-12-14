Somalia: Somali Military Provides Water to Drought-Affected IDPs in Baidoa

13 December 2021
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somali National Army has supplied drinking water to Internally displaced persons (IDPs) affected families by the drought.

According to SNA official Asal Adan, the army provided water to the IDP camp in the outskirts of Baidoa.

"Water trucking is not enough. Today we were passing here and noticed people starving" he said.

He said they have reached hundreds of families with water and called on the Somalis to donate food and non-food items.

The Army provided water to the people by filling water to plastic tanks placed in roadsides and also to other containers brought by the people.

This comes amid worsening drought in Somalia in the past months.

About 2.3 million people are suffering with serious water, food and pasture shortages in Somalia, a rapidly worsening drought could lead to an "extreme situation" by April next year according to the UN.

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

