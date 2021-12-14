Tunisia: President Kais Saied Chairs Cabinet Meeting

Tunis/Tunisia — President Kais Saied chaired, on Monday at Carthage Palace, the Cabinet meeting which reviewed and approved several draft presidential decrees.

At the opening of works, a presentation was made by the Minister of Communication Technologies on a preliminary vision of the National Consultation on political reforms that will be open to all citizens at home and abroad, said the Presidency.

The meeting also looked at the following draft presidential decrees:

- Draft decree on penal reconciliation with people involved in economic and financial crimes.

- Draft decree on the approval of the financial protocol signed between the government of the Tunisian Republic and the government of the Algerian Republic on granting a loan to the Tunisian Republic.

- Draft decree authorising the State to subscribe to the sixth general capital increase of the Islamic Development Bank

- Draft decree on the revision of Chapter 445 of the Labour Code.

- A draft presidential decree establishing the Ministry of Economy and Planning, defining its mandates and annexing structures to it.

- A draft Presidential Decree on setting the price of grains and their payment and storage terms for the 2020-2021 season.

- A draft presidential decree approving the final reports of the committee of inquiry and identification of state-owned land in the governorate of Tunis.

All the presidential decrees were approved at the end of the meeting after deliberation.