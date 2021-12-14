Tunisia: Tozeur - ISET Launches Quality Support Project

Tunis/Tunisia — The Higher Institute of Technological Studies (ISET) in Tozeur has set up the project "development of strategic management of higher education institutions," funded by the World Bank (WB).

The project with a cost of 467,000 dinars is aimed, in particular, to modernise the institute and strengthen its capacity in the pedagogic, financial and administrative management, said project co-ordinator Daoud Salah.

It also seeks to contribute to support the financial autonomy of this institution and enhance its attractiveness and its visibility.

According to the same source, the project focuses around five axes to be implemented by 2022. It will allow to obtain the quality label "ISO 21001," created in 2018.