Tunisia: Coronavirus - Health Ministry Reports 3 More Deaths and 76 New Infections On December 12

Tunis/Tunisia — The Ministry of Health recorded 3 deaths from coronavirus and 76 new infections on Sunday, with a test positivity rate of 2.01pc.

According to an update released Monday, deaths have totaled 25,437 and overall infections have stood at 719,662 since the emergence of the pandemic in March 2020.

The Health Ministry also reported the recovery of 166 people Sunday, taking total recoveries to 692,934. 10 new cases were admitted to public and private health facilities on Sunday, bringing the number of hospitalised people to 212 cases.

The number of cases admitted in intensive care units in public and private hospitals is about 64, while 10 patients are put on ventilators.