Tunisia: Coronavirus - Health Ministry Reports 3 More Deaths and 76 New Infections On December 12

13 December 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The Ministry of Health recorded 3 deaths from coronavirus and 76 new infections on Sunday, with a test positivity rate of 2.01pc.

According to an update released Monday, deaths have totaled 25,437 and overall infections have stood at 719,662 since the emergence of the pandemic in March 2020.

The Health Ministry also reported the recovery of 166 people Sunday, taking total recoveries to 692,934. 10 new cases were admitted to public and private health facilities on Sunday, bringing the number of hospitalised people to 212 cases.

The number of cases admitted in intensive care units in public and private hospitals is about 64, while 10 patients are put on ventilators.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X