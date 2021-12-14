Tunisia: Judges Warn Against Undermining CSM

Tunis/Tunisia — President of the Supreme Judicial Council (French: CSM), Youssef Bouzakher, criticised calls for the dissolution of the CSM and the debates around this institution, especially at this exceptional time.

"I do not think that the CSM represents an imminent danger. If this is the case, it must be declared openly," he said Monday during a conference on the theme "Supreme Judicial Council: mechanisms of reform," held in Tunis, by the Center Al-Kawakibi for Democratic Transitions.

Bouzakher recalled that President of the Republic, Kaïs Saïed, "did not affirm in his statements the intention to dissolve the Supreme Judicial Council as some people suggest, supported by political or academic parties.

The activation of Article 80 by the Head of State and taking exceptional measures were motivated by the imminent danger that threatens the country because of the health situation and conflicts observed in parliament, he noted.

Bouzakher stressed that during the last meeting (December 6, 2021) and those that preceded, the President of the Republic expressed a certain vision regarding restructuring, through decree-law, the Supreme Judicial Council. He considers that this institution has many shortcomings, including the intervention of politicians in the judicial field.

According to Bouzakher, the role of the CSM is misinterpreted. "The CSM's mission is to manage the careers of magistrates, not to address the judicial files," he said.

He also said that the members of the Supreme Council of the Judiciary are open to all proposals from civil society to make reforms, "only we can not talk about reforms during an exceptional situation.

For her part, Saida Chebbi, vice president of the Supreme Judicial Council, stressed that "there is no question of undermining the CSM, the independence of justice or to exert pressure on judges under the pretext of fighting corruption.

In case of corruption, the President of the Republic should submit the files to the General Inspection under the Ministry of Justice, she said.

For his part, Néjib Ktari, president of the council of the financial order, said that the independence of the judiciary is an irreversible achievement.

He has, however, considered that an evaluation of the performance of the Supreme Judicial Council is necessary to meet expectations.

In turn, Vice President of the Council of the Administrative Order, Abdelkrim Rajeh, referred to "virtual isolation of the council from its environment, including professional structures (lawyers and judges) and civil society, stressing the need to address the gaps and identify mechanisms for reform.

As for Judge Raoudha Karafi, she considered that the last meeting of members of the CSM with the head of state is "interference in judicial affairs.