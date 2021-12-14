Tunisia: Campaign On Theme 'Water Is Constitutional Right' Launched

Tunis/Tunisia — A campaign with the theme "water is a constitutional right", and calling for the adoption of a public policy that breaks with the inequality of access to water, will be launched on December 15, 2021, in Tunis, by the International Alert, and the Tunisian Observatory of Water (Association Nomad 08).

This campaign is organised because of the situation of water stress experienced by the country and the regression to half of the share of the Tunisian water resources compared to international standards in this area, in addition to increasing inequalities in access to water between regions, said the organisers Monday.

A study on "water systems in Tunisia, will be presented at the launch of this campaign, in addition to the presentation of the results of a project on the "strengthening of participatory governance of water" in the governorate of Kasserine and the screening of a documentary film "Kasserine, water of dignity", which deals with inequalities in access to water in this region.

Lawyers and representatives of civil society, partners of this campaign will take part in this event and will present lectures on the water situation in Tunisia.

Alert is a charitable organisation that works to strengthen peace in the world.