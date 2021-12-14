South Africa: Inmates Share Grim Pictures of Life in Kgosi Mampuru Prison

Inmates inside the Kgosi Mampuru Correctional Facility in Pretoria have described conditions as inhumane, dangerous and a health hazard.

Photos and videos shared from within the prison's cells by several inmates show evidence of these poor conditions. Inmates claim they are constantly sick because of their damp living conditions and daily exposure to mold.

In 2019 the Department of Correctional Services spent R150-million on upgrades to other parts of the prison. But the Judicial Inspectorate for Correctional Services says it alerted Parliament as recently as last month to the worrying conditions at among others, the Kgosi Mampuru prison, describing it as a grave concern.

The department denied the photos and videos were from the prison but did concede that conditions in one cell were "disturbing".

