South Africa: Inmates Share Grim Pictures of Life in Kgosi Mampuru Prison

14 December 2021
GroundUp (Cape Town)
By Adel Van Niekerk

Inmates inside the Kgosi Mampuru Correctional Facility in Pretoria have described conditions as inhumane, dangerous and a health hazard.

Photos and videos shared from within the prison's cells by several inmates show evidence of these poor conditions. Inmates claim they are constantly sick because of their damp living conditions and daily exposure to mold.

In 2019 the Department of Correctional Services spent R150-million on upgrades to other parts of the prison. But the Judicial Inspectorate for Correctional Services says it alerted Parliament as recently as last month to the worrying conditions at among others, the Kgosi Mampuru prison, describing it as a grave concern.

The department denied the photos and videos were from the prison but did concede that conditions in one cell were "disturbing".

(Thumbnail image of prison cell taken by Ye Jinghan and used under Unsplash license.)

Read the original article on GroundUp.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 GroundUp. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X