Liberia: NEC Rejects Sen. Karnga-Lawrence Decision to Revert to 2015 LP Constitution - Says It Upholds the 2021 Amended Version

Monrovia — The National Elections Commission has informed the Political Leader of the Liberty Party that it would only recognize the contested 2021 amended constitution of the party until it is successfully challenged and amended according to the prescribed procedure.

The Elections Commission decision is contained in a December 13 Communication to the embattled political leader, a copy of which FrontPageAfrica has obtained.

This means, the National Elections Commission will not honor Senator Nyonblee Karnga-Lawrence's decision to revert to the party's 2015 constitution as announced over the weekend by her.

Full details on this development coming soon.