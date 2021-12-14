Liberia: NCHR, Partners Celebrate International Human Rights Day

The Independent National Commission on Human Rights (INCHR) in partnership with the United Nations Officer of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) and its international partners including top government officials the civil society and that of the students community have celebrated the international human rights day that was inclusive of the closure of the 16 days of activism on Gender Based Violence.

Speaking during the event over the weekend end at the Monrovia City Hall, the Chairperson of the Independent National Commission on Human Rights (INCHR) Cllr. Dempter Brown used the occasion to call the Liberian Government through the National legislature and that of the Ministry of Justice to do away with the act of death penalty .

Cllr. Brown said the law of death penalty is on the book but it is not being implemented; something he said needs to be deleted in line with the international law on aborting death penalty.

He further disclosed that Human Rights Violations are key challenges facing the country due to the citizens disrespecting the rule of law that have resulted to political economic instability.

"Our society is polarized with human rights violations due to the proliferation of drugs in every sector of the society ,which give rise to sexual assort gender based violence and armed robbery," he noted.

Cllr .Brown further disclosed that the monitoring reports by INCHR monitors review that gender based violence against women can be attributed to cultural practices.

According to him, Women are marginalize in decision making indicating that they are not entitle to own properties.

Cllr. Brown further said the commission considers such promulgated by the monitors as violence of the rights of women under cultural practices.

He further disclosed the commission report review that child labor is on the upsurge noting that parents unusually use children for breadwinners for their families in total violation of the rights of child.

The human rights lawyer and chairperson of the Independent National Commission on Human Rights disclosed the Police brutality , pretrial detention , prolong detention without trial are attributed to the disrespect of the rule of law .

He urged Liberians to respect the rule of law indicating that it is the get way for political and economic stability of the country.

Cllr. Brown also wants civic education to be instill into the citizenry across the country.

He also said women and children are frequently subjected to rape, sexually abuse including gender based violence.

Cllr. Brown during the program launched the INCHR 2021 human rights reports.

Also speaking during the event the United Nations Resident Coordinator to Liberia Niels Scott said exclusion and discrimination as well as millions of children are missing on their rights education, inequality is dipping among others.

According to him, the UN Adopted that on December 10 as international human rights day stressing that the key is intended to realize all human rights that included , cultural , social , economic , political for all people cross the world.

Mr. Scott said recovering from the coronavirus pandemic should an opportunity to expend the human rights and freedom and to rebuild trust in the justice including the laws and institutions with confidence and dignity with in its range.

For his part, Liberia Justice Minister and Attorney General Cllr. Frank Musa Dean reaffirmed the Government's commitment to addressing the issue of human rights.

He said the government has instituted measures in strengthening the justice system and the rule of law.

Cllr. Dean however extolled the international partners for the commitment and support to the country, particularly to the justice sector.

Also speaking was the Chairperson on Human and Civil Rights at the House of Representative Rogers Domah who highlighted the role of the legislature in addressing the issue of human rights across the country.

He assured the Commission that his committee will work closely with them to provide those basic information to the public and worked in mitigating those factors that are responsible for the increase of human rights violations.