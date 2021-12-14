Ethiopia: Human Rights Council to Hold a Special Session On 17 December to Address the "Grave Human Rights Situation in Ethiopia"

13 December 2021
United Nations Human Rights (Geneva)

The Human Rights Council will hold a special session on Friday, 17 December, to address the "grave human rights situation in Ethiopia".

The special session is being convened following an official request submitted on 13 December by the European Union.

In order for a special session to be convened, the support of one-third of the 47 members of the Council - 16 or more - is required. The request was supported thus far by the following States Members of the Council: (17) Austria, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Denmark, Fiji, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Netherlands, Poland, Marshall Islands, Republic of Korea, Ukraine, United Kingdom and Uruguay.

The request was also supported thus far by the following observer States: (36) Albania, Australia, Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica*, Croatia, Cyprus, Ecuador, Estonia, Finland, Greece, Honduras, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Monaco, Montenegro, New Zealand, North Macedonia, Norway, Paraguay, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden and the United States.

The list of signatories remains open up to the holding of the special session. Therefore, the above list of States is to be considered provisional.

The special session will take place in a hybrid format in room XVIII of the Palais des Nations. It will start at 10 a.m. on Friday, 17 December. An organizational meeting will be held on Wednesday, 15 December at 12 p.m. when specific details on the special session and its scenario will be announced.

The special session and the organizational meeting will be webcast live in six United Nations languages. Due to COVID-19 measures, the majority of interventions will be delivered online; the media is therefore encouraged to follow the meeting on the webcast.

This will be the thirty-third special session of the Council and the fifth in 2021. A full list of the Human Rights Council's special sessions can be found here.

*Joined in support shortly after the European Union request was submitted today.

Read the original article on OHCHR.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 United Nations Human Rights. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X