Benin: Trial and Sentencing of Political Opponents

13 December 2021
United States Department of State (Washington, DC)
document

The recent trial and sentencing of political opponents Reckya Madougou and Joel Aivo raise grave concerns about political interference in Benin's criminal justice system.

We are alarmed by the further erosion of space for dissent, overall increased restrictions on participatory self-governance and freedom of expression, and systematic targeting of political opposition figures. Demonstrating to Benin's citizens and international partners that the judicial system will not be used for political purposes is essential to restoring Benin's former reputation as a regional leader in democratic governance and rule of law.

Ned Price, Department Spokesperson

