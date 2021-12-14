Egypt: Vaccination Against Covid-19 Is a Must to Attend Egypt's World Youth Forum - Spokesperson

The World Youth Forum 2022 spokesperson Sara Badr affirmed, on Monday 13/12/2021 that being fully vaccinated against COVID-19 is a must for everyone who wishes to take part at the Forum.

She added in a televised statement, that the forum will commit to all safety and precautionary measures to maintain the safety of attendees.

The World Youth Forum 2022 has released the platforms it will organize in its fourth edition in January, where young people from various cultures are expected to share ideas.

WYF will be held Jan. 10-13, 2022 in Sharm el-Sheikh, and the registration window remains open for a month from Nov. 15 at https://register.wyfegypt.com/.

Around 15,000 young men and women participated in the third edition of the World Youth Forum from 160 countries. It has contributed to the UN Human Rights Council in its 41st edition, and has been recognized as an international venue for dialogue by the UN and the Union for the Mediterranean.

Startup Vein will gather entrepreneurs to exchange expertise, challenges, and successes. It focuses on the role of startups and small and medium industries in the economic aftermath of Covid-19 and means to turn this challenge into investment opportunities

WYE Labs was established based on a recommendation of WYF 2018. It means to gather young minds and businesspeople from across the world to enhance entrepreneurship. WYF Labs gives entrepreneurs the change to network with investors, incubators, and accelerators. Workshops and dialogues will also be available.

WYF Theater will be launched with the slogan "Arts and Culture part as Development and human right." Covid-19 precautionary measures will be applied and one or more artists from villages that has had access to Haya Karima initiative will participate in the shows. Haya Karima has focuses on better living standards for inhabitants of the countryside.

Freedom is a venue for innovation and creativity, where all young people interest in technology can share ideas. It will put forward apps and solutions virtually. It is planned to be a huge educational and recreational venue via technology. They will try new features and interact with games, art, innovative ideas and explore new cultures.

Inspired is a platform where every person with an inspiring story can share his achievements, hopes, dreams, survival, and even failures.

Egypt Today