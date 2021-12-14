Egypt Jumps 19 Positions in Global Knowledge Index 2021

14 December 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egypt jumped from the 72nd position to the 53rd place in the Global Knowledge Index (GKI) 2021, in which it came first among African states.

The announcement was made during Minister of Education Tareq Shawqi's participation in a ceremony to unveil the Global Knowledge Index 2021 at Expo 2020 Dubai, the Ministry of Education said in a statement on Monday 13/12/2021.

The event was organized by the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) in cooperation with Mohammad bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation (MBRF).

Produced annually since 2017 by UNDP, GKI is a summary measure for tracking the knowledge performance of countries in seven areas, including pre-university education, technical and vocational training, higher education, research, development and innovation, information and communications technology, economy and the general enabling environment.

