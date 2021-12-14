Egypt Registers 799 New Coronavirus Cases, 44 Deaths

The Ministry of Health announced on Monday 13/12/2021 that 799 new coronavirus cases were registered, raising the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 369,997.

In a statement, Health Ministry Spokesman Hossam Abdel Ghaffar said 44 coronavirus-linked deaths were recorded over the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide death toll to 21,104 since the outset of the pandemic.

As many as 1,321 cases were discharged from isolation hospitals after receiving the necessary medical care, pushing the total number of recovered cases in the country to 307,926, the spokesman added.

MENA