President Abdel Fattah El Sisi on Monday 13/12/2021 met with Awqaf Minister Mohamed Mokhtar Gomaa, according to Presidential Spokesman Bassam Radi.

Radi said Sisi directed to pay a greater attention to top-notch imams and hone their scientific and learning skills.

The president added that this will help the excellent imams have "blocks of knowledge" to enhance their Da'wah activities on the basis of right religious principles and enlightening foundations, added Radi.

MENA