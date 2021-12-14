Tunisia: Beja - Regional Hospital Receives Batch of Medical Equipment

13 December 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The Regional Hospital of Beja received Monday, a batch of medical equipment, donated by the association "Le Rameau d'Olivier.

The donation includes a dialysis machine, a syringe pump, an electrocardiograph, a monitoring device for patients, 10 oxygen concentrators and two stretcher beds, President of the association, Hatem Ayadi, told TAP.

He said that this initiative aims to improve the quality of health services in the region and intensify precautionary efforts in anticipation of a possible fifth wave of Coronavirus.

The association has already donated medical equipment worth 240 thousand dinars to hospitals in Medenine, Gabes, Kasserine and Sidi Bouzid, added the same source.

