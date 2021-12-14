Africa: Head of State Presides Over Farewell Ceremony of Rapid Intervention Company in Central Africa

13 December 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — President Kaïs Saïed presided, Monday, at the military base of El Aouina, a farewell ceremony of a rapid intervention company in the Central African Republic which will be deployed under the banner of the United Nations.

It is the company of light intervention of rapid intervention "LQRF" whose deployment in this country under the flag of the United Nations was decided by presidential decree and published in the Official Gazette.

The sending of this unit is part of the support of the UN Multidimensional Integrated Stabilisation Mission in Central Africa (MINUSCA).

In a speech delivered on this occasion, President Kaïs Saïed referred to the history of the participation of the Tunisian army under the banners of the United Nations and the African Union. Since its independence in 1956, Tunisia has provided 23 missions in which more than 10 thousand Tunisian soldiers took part.

