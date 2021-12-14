Somalia: Somali PM Travels to Djibouti for Heritage Research Institute Conference

Somali Prime Minister, Mohamed Hussein Roble has travelled to Djibouti to attend the Forum of Ideas Conference which kicked off yesterday.

Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble is expected to deliver a speech at the closing of the Forum and will also meet with some of the invited leaders for a discussion at the Heritage Research Institute.

The prime minister was accompanied by the Justice minister, Abdulkadir Mohamed Nur and other government delegations.

The Prime Minister's closing remarks this year will focus on instability in the Horn of Africa and during the three-day conference, there will be a panel discussion on various issues in the Horn of Africa, transition and elections in Somalia.

The conference, hosted by the Heritage Research Institute in Djibouti, comes at a time when Somalia is in a period of transition and there are still disputed elections in the country.

The Heritage Institute for Policy Studies is an independent, nonprofit, nonpartisan research centre that aims to inform and influence public policy and practice through field-based research, informed analysis and innovative solutions in the form of reports, policy briefs and public debates.

It was established in Mogadishu in January 2013 and began writing reports and policy papers to advise the nascent Somali government, international organizations, and other local actors.