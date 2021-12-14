Somalia: 15-Year-Old Gangrape Victim Dies in Hospital

14 December 2021
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

A 15-year-old girl who was allegedly gang-raped by soldiers in Lower Shabelle region has died while being treated at a local hospital.

It is alleged that the 15-year-old Shamso Ali Mohamed was gang-raped by more than ten soldiers in Janaale and died on Monday night.

Confirming the incident Janaale district commissioner, Abdirahman Yusuf Abdinur said several people including soldiers have been arrested in connection with the rape of the young girl.

"The girl has succumbed while receiving treatment in Merca town and was gang by people including soldiers," he said.

He added that they have appointed a committee composed of military officials and elders to probe the incident.

He stated that it remains unclear if the girl was drugged before she was gang-raped.

According to two recent reports, there has been an almost 80% increase in cases of sexual violence in Somalia in the past years.

Among the cases, close to two-thirds reported rape, and the remaining cases included attempted rape, forced marriage, sexual harassment and sexual assault.

