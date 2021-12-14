Nigeria: Like Facebook, Zoom to Start Charging 7.5% VAT From Nigerian Users

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (Zoom) says it will begin to charge 7.5 percent value-added tax (VAT) on customers in Nigeria from January 1, 2022.

Zoom said this in a statement issued on Monday.

Daily Trust had earlier reported that Nigerians will pay the same amount on Facebook ads from January 1.

The company said the additional charge is due to the new VAT policy in Nigeria.

"For customers with a sold to address in Nigeria, Zoom will begin applying VAT to invoices and remitting the VAT collected through Zoom's VAT registration in Nigeria in accordance with the new rules relating to Value Added Tax for Non-Resident Suppliers of Electronically Supplied Services," the statement reads.

"Zoom is routinely evaluating its indirect tax collection and remittance obligations. The application of these taxes to businesses with online activities is a complex and evolving area.

"This applies if you are registered for VAT in Nigeria and if you are not registered for VAT in Nigeria.

"Zoom continues to review such developments, as well as the nature and extent of its activities in different jurisdictions, and, based on such regular review, will start charging indirect taxes where applicable."

In carrying out this action, Zoom said customers who are registered for VAT in Nigeria are advised to provide their valid Taxpayer Identification Numbers (TINs).