Nigeria's Water Infrastructure At Risk, Govt Warns

Water experts are in Abuja to brainstorm on how to address the infrastructural deficit in the country's water sector.

Stakeholders in the sector are attending the 28th meeting of the National Technical Committee on Water Resources, which is expected to be rounded off on Thursday with a communique highlighting what needed to be done to address such deficit in the sector.

Addressing the participants, the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Water Resources, Mrs Didi Walson-Jack, reminded the participants that the country's water infrastructure is at risk and that intensive efforts needed to be undertaken to increase the resilience and sustainability of critical assets within the sector.

The perm-sec said this challenge could only be met if Nigerians changed the ways they view and manage water infrastructure.

She challenged the participants to proffer how funding and management challenges in the sector could be effectively tackled.

A credit risk expert, Kelvin Umeh, who spoke at the meeting, identified low priority to water, weak financial institutional framework, shared water resources management responsibility between the federal, state and local governments, among some of the hindrances to good water infrastructure in the country.

City News reports that the meeting, with the theme 'Emerging Financial and Management Challenges for Sustainable Water Infrastructure in Nigeria', was attended by the Permanent Secretary in the Federal Capital Territory, Mr Olusade Adesola, state water commissioners, managing directors of the River Basin Development Authorities, water board managers in the states and technical partners among other experts.