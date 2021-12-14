South Africa: Is Trouble Ahead for South Africa's Private Rhino Breeders?

analysis

Most of South Africa's white rhinos live on private ranches. But not everyone thinks that's a good idea.

Three hours outside Johannesburg, the gravel road to John Hume's home slices through grasslands tinged a parched amber hue as the winter dry season fades. The former hotel mogul owns the world's largest privately held rhino population: 2,000 southern white rhinoceroses, roaming 21,000 acres of former crop and cattle lands. A 60-mile long electrified fence rings the property. Its two-fold role is to keep the pachyderms in and poachers out.

Hume has not lost a rhino to poachers in almost five years, thanks to formidable security. Over the past decade though, state-run parks have been overwhelmed by poachers, who can sell a single rhino horn for six-figure sums. As those wild populations decline, research suggests nearly half of South Africa's estimated 12,300 white rhinos are now in private hands. With the trend of private breeding growing rapidly, some experts say this number may even have already surpassed 50 percent.

But the fate of Hume's rhinos -- and South Africa's unusual game privatisation experiment -- hang in the balance. In December 2020, a government panel recommended phasing out intensive and captive rhino breeding...