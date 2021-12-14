Liberia: Missing Vessel Captain Found Dead At Harper Port

Maryland County — Maryland County: A 59-year-old captain of a vessel Cassiopea has been found dead at the Port of Harper in Maryland County. The deceased identified as George Karjah, reportedly went missing on Thursday, December 9, 2021, in Harper City, Maryland County.

An employee of the Port of Harper, who asked for anonymity, narrates that the late Captain Karjah, reportedly left the port on the evening hours of Thursday, December 9, 2021, to view Harper City and later returned at the port between 10 to 11:00 pm for bed.

But unfortunately, the next day during afternoon hours, news broke about him going missing after he was nowhere to be seen.

Despite news of him going missing, speculations abound among some residents that intoxication might have led to him falling off into the water at the pier because unconfirmed reports say he was allegedly seen sitting on the edge of the pier after he returned that night.

The Acting Police Commander of Harper says he cannot confirm or deny these reports, pending substantial evidence from an ongoing investigation.

The death of Captain Karjah has shocked many residents of Harper, who wonder how could a full-grown man go missing at the port.

The deceased was captain of the sea vessel Cassiopea, which regularly sails from Monrovia to Harper City.

The Director of the Port of Harper, Williams Wallace says Management regrets the sad situation, noting that since he took office as Director, this is the first of such situations at the port.

Mr. Wallace explains that on Thursday morning, December 9, 2021, the vessel Cassiopea was given clearance from the Port of Harper but unfortunately, information came Friday morning that its Captain has gone missing.

Mr. Wallace says when he got the news, he immediately contacted the national security forces and concerned citizens in the county which led to an immediate search for the Captain which lasted until Saturday morning when he was found dead.

He assures that his office will do everything possible to work with the Liberia National Police to establish the actual cause of death of Captain George Karjah. Editing by Jonathan Browne