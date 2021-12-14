Liberia: WAEC Results Are Not Just Ready

Official rules out strike as cause for delay

The head of the West African Examination Council (WAEC) Liberia office, Mr. David Gbotoe, has denied reports that WAEC's workers are striking and withholding exam results in protest of millions of dollars the institution owes them.

"The results are not just ready, as soon as the results are ready, let the public be patient, as soon as the results are ready, we will release them," Mr. Gbotoe said during a phone interview with this paper Monday, 13 December 2021.

There are reports here that WAEC workers have refused to release results of this year's national exams for senior high school students, thus making it difficult for high schools to hold graduation programs.

The decision to allegedly hold onto WAEC results is being attributed to the entity's alleged indebtedness to its workers.

But in an interview with this paper via mobile phone, Mr. Gbotoe said while it is true that WAEC supports the Ministry of Education's decision to enforce results before graduation, WAEC does not have absolute control over the issue surrounding graduation.

"But I just want to make it clear that, you say people are withholding results because WAEC is indebted to them? That's not true," said Mr. Gbotoe.

When asked if there is a time frame set to release the results, Mr. Gbotoe noted that he is looking forward to how things go between now and Friday this week.