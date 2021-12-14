Liberia: Publishers Elect New Officers for Another Three Years

Members of the Publishers Association of Liberia (PAL) over the weekend went to the poll to elect their new leadership who will steer the affairs of the organization for a period of three years.

PAL Presidet-elect, Othello Garblah

The poll which was held over the weekend at the headquarters of the Press Union of Liberia (PUL) was observed by representatives from the National Elections Commission (NEC), Liberia Elections Observation Network (LEON), and the President of the Press Union of Liberia (PUL), Charles Coffey, Jr.

Vice President-elect, Sam O. Dean

All the contestants including the President, Vice President, Secretary General and Financial Secretary were elected on 'White Ballots'.

Secretary General-elect, James G. Kaizolu

The Managing Director of the New Dawn Newspaper, Mr. Othello Garblah won the Presidency, while Mr. Sam O. Dean; the Publisher of the Independent Newspaper was elected as Vice President. Others elected on 'Whit Ballots' included the Publisher of the Liberian Express, James G. Kaisolu as Secretary-General and Abraham Donzo won the position as Financial Secretary.

Financial Secretary-elect, Abraham Donzo

Speaking at the program which was also attended by the Publisher of one of the country's oldest newspaper, the News, Prof Wilson K. Tarpeh, the Chairperson of the PAL Election Committee, Alphonso Toweh admonished winners to adhere to the constitution of the organization, and perform to the expectation of their electorates.

According to PAL officials-elect, their inauguration is expected to take place in mid-January, 2022.

The PAL Election Committee included the Publisher of the New Republic Newspaper, Alphonso Toweh as Chairman, Mohammad Kenneh, Publisher of the Heritage Newspaper as Co-Chairman, and Joel Cholo Brooks of GNN-Liberia newspaper as Secretary.