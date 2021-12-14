Liberia: LRA 'One-Stop-Shop' Will Enhance Service Delivery, - Commissioner Nah

The Commissioner-General of the Liberia Revenue Authority, Thomas Doe Nah, has said the newly established LRA "one-stop-shop", will enhance service delivery to the public.

Commissioner Doe Nah made the disclosure at the opening of the entity's one-stop shop held at the Ministerial Complex on Thursday, December 9, 2021, in Oldest Congo Town.

The Liberian financial expert said the opening of the service center is in line with the entity's expansion of Monrovia and beyond.

"We want to expand services from different aspects that include land processes, or anywhere people can easily pay their taxes", he said.

He explained that the one-stop-shop service center is one of the many plans by the LRA to ease the payment of taxes so it can be stress-free.

According to him, the Liberia Revenue Authority plans in the future, is for taxpayers to make payments for transport online.

"We are also confident to deliver license plates to clients in the near future to avoid time, energy and to save cost".

He noted that the Banker Association has been very cooperative with the discharge of functions relating to collecting lawful revenue across the country.

"All of the banks in Liberia are helpful in the process of lawful revenue collection" he added.

He expressed thanks and appreciation to all the banking institutions and other institutions that are collecting revenue for the level of productivity in terms of competition; adding that institutions who are innovative with banking ideas should follow the same pattern.

However, Commissioner Nah praised the entire LRA team for the level of support given him over the years. "My staffs have placed me on their shoulders for great success and we are getting there. At LRA, we have some of the best people, well educated, culture-wise and well organized and allowing us to grow revenue," he added.