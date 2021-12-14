South Africa: Former Chairman Christo Wiese Backs His Own Horse and Raises His Investment in Shoprite

13 December 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Sasha Planting

'Tis the season to be merry, and Shoprite non-executive director Christo Wiese is feeling bullish about the company he founded more than 40 years ago.

Last week, Christo Wiese acquired 20,000 Shoprite single-stock futures, representing two million shares, for R413.6-million in four separate transactions. The average price of the shares he acquired was R204.53/share.

A single-stock future is a contract to buy or sell a number of shares of a single stock on a future date at a price locked in when the contract is established.

"It's a derivative instrument that provides the lowest form of gearing for an investor," says Peter Armitage, CIO of Anchor Capital. "For investors who don't have a balance sheet to support them should the share price fall, it can be dangerous. But it is effective and cheap for the appropriate investor."

What makes them attractive to the appropriate investor is that he or she only has to put down a small percentage of the effective exposure, between 20% and 40%, adds Gryphon Asset Management portfolio manager Casparus Treurnicht.

What is interesting about this transaction is that single-stock futures are typically used by investors for short- to medium-term investing, rather than longer-term holdings.

Wiese, who...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

