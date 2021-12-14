South Africa: Parliament Wishes President Cyril Ramaphosa Speedy Recovery

press release

Parliament's Presiding Officers, the Speaker of the National Assembly, Ms Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, and the Chairperson of the National Council of Provinces, Mr Amos Masondo, wish President Cyril Ramaphosa well following news that he tested positive for Covid-19. It is reported that the President is currently in self-isolation in Cape Town.

The Presiding Officers are encouraged that the President remains in good spirits, that he is taking all necessary precautions to beat the infection, and continues to champion the campaign for all South Africans to vaccinate and adhere to all Covid-19 safety protocols.

The Presiding Officers are confident that the President will overcome the virus speedily and fully return to his passion for serving the people of South Africa.

They continue to encourage all South Africans to adhere to all Covid-19 protocols, by wearing their masks, sanitising their hands and maintaining social distance at all times.