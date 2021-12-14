South Africa: All Hope of Countering Corruption Lies in the Righteous Anger of the People

analysis

Paul Hoffman SC is a director of Accountability Now. He was lead counsel in the Glenister litigation.

The SA Police are unutterably corrupt, the NPA is hollowed out, infested with saboteurs, under-capacitated and lacking the skills and capability to prosecute serious corruption either effectively or efficiently.

On 17 March 2011, the majority judgment in the second Glenister case surprised many learned observers and also served to stimulate the hopes of those committed to the rule of law, accountability and integrity in governance.

The cynicism of the Jacob Zuma administration, and its preparedness to do as little as possible to implement the binding requirements of the decision in the case, thwarted progress. Instead, the passivity of the populace, unaware that they were being "stolen blind" by kleptocrats, led to further litigation.

The failure to persuade the courts that the circumstances in the Zuma Cabinet and the police were not conducive to locating corruption busters in the police triggered the State Capture phenomenon which has dashed the hope for a well-run developmental state and with it, the "better life" presaged in section 198 of the Constitution which speaks of our resolve as a nation "to live as equals, to live in peace...