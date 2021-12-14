South Africa: SA Records 13 992 New Covid-19 Cases

South Africa has recorded 13 992 new COVID-19 cases which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3 180 785.

According to the Department of Health, this represents a 31.0% positivity rate.

A further 11 COVID-19 related deaths were reported bringing total fatalities to 90 148 to date.

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), a division of the National Health Laboratory Service says it continues to provide laboratory-based surveillance to inform the public health response towards COVID-19 in South Africa.

With regard to tests conducted, 20 283 906 tests were conducted in both public and private sectors.

In the private sector, 10 931 420 tests were conducted while 9 352 486 tests were conducted in the public sector.

The Department of Health says the majority of new cases are from Gauteng with 48%, followed by KwaZulu-Natal with 19%.

The Western Cape accounted for 10%, Free State and North West each accounted for 5% respectively, Eastern Cape and Mpumalanga each accounted for 4% respectively, Limpopo accounted for 2% and the Northern Cape accounted for 1% of new cases.

The cumulative number of cases by province are as follows: Eastern Cape 606, Mpumalanga 617, Limpopo 328, North West 713, Northern Cape 191, KwaZulu-Natal 2715, Western Cape 1 464, Gauteng 6 711 and Free State 647.