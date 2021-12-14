Zimbabwe: Armed Robbers Steal U.S.$25k At Kadoma Company

14 December 2021
New Zimbabwe (London)

Spread This News

By James Muonwa, Mashonaland West Correspondent

A GANG of armed robbers pounced on a Kadoma company where they ransacked the premises and got away with US$25 000 cash, a closed-circuit television (CCTV) server and a cell phone.

Police are now investigating the incident, which occurred at Sonking Resources last Friday at around 10pm.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) confirmed the matter in a tweet, saying: "Five unknown suspects who were armed with four unidentified pistols pounced at Sonking Resources, Kadoma and attacked nine complainants who reside at the company premises.

"The suspects tied the complainants with shoe-laces and shot one of the complainants on the armpit, while demanding cash. They ransacked the offices and stole a closed circuit television (CCTV) server, a Samsung cellphone and US$25 000 cash."

Incidents of armed robbery have been on the increase in recent months, amid grave concerns of citizens' security after it emerged in some instances perpetrators were rogue officers from the uniformed forces, which include the ZRP and Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA), among others.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X