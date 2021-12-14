Zimbabwe: Zapu to Hold Anniversary Celebrations At Nkomo's Village Home

14 December 2021
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Bulawayo Correspondent

ZAPU will this Friday hold its 60th anniversary celebrations at the late Vice President Joshua Nyongolo Nkomo's homestead in Matobo district, Matebeleland South.

Zapu was formed on 17 December 1961 at the Cold Comfort Farm in Harare, ten days after the Rhodesian government banned the National Democratic Party (NDP).

"Zapu will be celebrating 60 years of existence on the 17th of December 2021. During this day , the party will take time to reflect on the journey that it has walked since then through the liberation war, Gukurahundi, Unity Government and through the pull-out from Zanu," the party's Matebeleland South provincial chairperson, Ndodana Moyo said in an interview with Newzimbabwe.com Monday.

The provincial chairperson said the celebrations will be held at Nkomo's homestead in Kezi under the theme "Finishing the unfinished Business"

Moyo said transport will be provided through the province for party supporters who intend to attend the celebrations.

