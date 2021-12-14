Kenya: Ethiopia War - Kenya Issues Advisory

Kenya says it will restrict any movements of military or diplomatic redeployments through its territory in the wake of temporary relocation of foreign staff from Ethiopia over security reasons.

In an advisory note to foreign missions and offices of international organisations stationed in Nairobi, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it will allow any movements of personnel or equipment from a "third country" through Kenya, but only if they meet criteria, including prior approvals.

The notice, known as 'note verbale' in diplomatic terms, does not mention Ethiopia by name, but says recent events in the region may force some foreign countries to relocate their military and diplomatic staff and equipment to Kenya and must follow protocol to do so.

A number of countries-- including the US, UK and Ireland-- have warned their nationals to leave Ethiopia as soon as possible.

There were other reports of military repositioning in the region by foreign countries just in case a more urgent evacuation was needed.

The US said it would be evacuating their diplomatic staff from Ethiopia although it did not indicate whether those staff will temporarily work from neighbouring countries.