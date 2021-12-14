Uganda: Minister Issues New Speed Limit Ahead of Festive Season

The Works and Transport minister, Gen Edward Katumba Wamala, has ordered a review of speed limit regulations.

Gen Wamala called for the introduction of a 30km per hour speed limit when driving around public places.

He issued the directive yesterday at Uganda National Roads Authority (Unra) grounds in Kyambogo. The minister was launching the National Road Safety Week that will run until December 19 under the theme, 'Safe Speed Saves Lives.'The current limit is 50km per hour.

Some of the public places, where the new directive is to be enforced include schools, cities and city councils, trading centres as well as markets.

Gen Katumba also advised people to "plan [their] journeys early and drive at the appropriate speeds" during the festive period. He consequently directed Unra to re-mark traffic and road signs at known black spots, and told public transport operators to avoid overcharging travellers.

The minister also launched "Fika Salama extra" that will be implemented and enforced by Uganda Police Force on major highways to stop errant driving during the festive season.

"There should be no business of gamba n'ogu (talk to this one). It is time for everybody to conform to the set road regulations. We cannot continue recording 3,500 traffic deaths every year as if it is fun," he said.

The Retired Bishop of Mukono Diocese and member of the Inter Religious Council of Uganda, Paul Luzinda, referenced a biblical verse (Ephesians 5:15-16) which says: "Look carefully, then, how you walk, not as unwise but as wise. Make good use of the opportunity you have because these are evil days."

The deputy Director of Uganda Police Traffic Directorate, Mr Philip Acaye, revealed that the bulk of Uganda's road crash deaths are pedestrians (34 percent), motorcyclists (31 percent), and passengers (25 percent). The others are pedal cyclists (five percent) and drivers (five percent).

Report on accidents

The most recent Uganda Police annual crime report revealed that speeding contributes 36 percent to road fatalities.

The Pan American Health Organisation report 2018 says reducing speed by five percent cuts road fatalities by 30 percent.

It should also be noted that road traffic injuries are the leading cause of death for children between five and 14 years and young adults between 15 and 29 years, the most productive age. On average 10 people die per day in Uganda and many more are seriously injured every day, according to the Traffic Police reports.

Uganda loses more than Shs5 trillion--five percent of GDP--to rescue, treatment, rehabilitation and lost productivity due to road accidents.