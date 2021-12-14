South Africa: Turning a Blind Eye - the Stark Realities of Employment Prospects for Visually Impaired Persons in South Africa

analysis

Kevin Jooste and Louis Linde are industrial psychologists specialising in quantifying residual work capacity and loss of earnings in road accident, personal injury and retinopathy of prematurity claims, with close to 30 years cumulative experience in this field.

The sad reality is that in over 10 years of researching the labour market plight of the blind and visually impaired, we have yet to see meaningful change, or for that matter, progress toward meaningful redressal of discriminatory attitudes, stereotypes, environmental barriers and poor enforcement of the Employment Equity Act.

When considering the discriminatory past of the nation, South Africa has been home to a myriad of legislative reforms which enshrine the rights of all workers and promote just employment practices and relations.

However, despite the nation's discriminatory past, legislative reform, and the continued need for equality and transformation, job seekers who present with disabilities often find themselves effectively eviscerated of their right to earn a living -- this, as they fall victim to employment discrimination, while further remaining particularly vulnerable in an economy with an abysmal unemployment rate.

For those fortunate enough to actually secure some form of work, the practical reality for disabled employees is that they face a labour...