Nigeria: Mary Oladejo Emerges Miss Oyo 2021

Mary Oladejo, an indigene of Oyo town, on Sunday night won the 19th Edition of the annual Miss Oyo State Beauty Contest.

The pageant, which was organised by Nubian Diamond owned by an ace Nigerian journalist, Isaac Brown, was held at the Jorgor Centre, Ibadan.

Recall, Ms Adedoja, the daughter of the Oyo Monarch, Lamidi Adeyemi, won the 2020 edition of Miss Oyo beauty pageant.

During her handover speech, the outgoing queen, Ms Adeyemi, said: "The expression of my gratitude also goes to all individuals, organizations, and friends who supported my ideas. With their support, I was able to execute five projects (in commemoration of important dates) during my reign as Miss Oyo State: New Year, Valentine's Day, International Women's Day, Children's Day, and Independence Day".

19 contestants made it to the boot camp, which lasted for over one week.

Among the contestants were graduates, undergraduates, and self-employed youth.

Ms Oladejo got a car gift courtesy Olajide Adedeji, a lawmaker representing Ibadan North West/ South West Federal Constituency. She was also given two plots of land, a complete dining set, a freezer among other perks.

Mr Adedeji also gave each of the contestants N100,000 for their efforts and encouragement.

Shortly after she was crowned, Ms Oladejo promised to use her reign for the betterment of the pace-setter state.

"I'll do things that would always make people remember me even after my reign is over. My reign would be for only good things," she said.

Some of the dignitaries at the event were: Yinka Ayefele, a juju musician; former Commissioner of Police, Fatai Owoseni; Funke Adetuberu; Sen. Kola Balogun, representing Oyo South Senatorial District; Bose Adedibu, the PDP southwest woman leader.

Others were: Seun Fakorede, Commissioner for Youth and Sports; Gbenga Eyiolawi, Chief Executive Officer Titan Farms; Nureni Adeniran, the Chairman, Oyo State Universal Basic Education Board among others.

Two agencies of the state government clinched merit awards for their outstanding performances. They are Oyo State Housing Corporation, Oyo State Universal Basic Education Board, Oyo State Teaching Service Commission, and Oyo State Health Insurance Agency.

(NAN)