Nigeria: What We're Doing to Reduce Price of Cooking Gas - NNPC

"Two things are in play, one is the supply and the other is the international price of gas."

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) on Monday announced that the corporation is currently working towards increasing the supply of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (cooking gas), in a bid to force down its rising price in the country.

Mele Kyari, the NNPC Group Managing Director, disclosed this at the commissioning of the 120 metric ton LPG storage and bottling plant by Emadeb Energy Services Limited in Abuja on Monday.

The cost of cooking gas has been on the rise since the beginning of the year.

PREMIUM TIMES had reported how the hike in the prices of cooking gas has forced many women into harmful alternatives such as using firewood and charcoal for cooking.

Commenting on the hike in cooking gas price, Mr Kyari said, "Two things are in play, one is the supply and the other is the international price of gas.

"It (price) moves with the price of every other petroleum product including crude oil and its derivatives. So it is a reflection of what is happening in the international market.

"What we are doing is to increase supply. Once the supply is increased the prices will come down," Mr Kyari was quoted by Vanguard as saying.

He assured that the government has set in to guarantee supply and support for gas companies in the country.

"We as NNPC have come in and will guarantee supply, which is very important for us as a business. We are NNPC Ltd and we are here to support businesses but we are also here to make money for Nigerians," he said.

"Therefore we will be there in the upstream to provide the gas through our very many initiatives including through our trunk lines that we are trying to put in place.

"So gas will be available to these companies and entities. Also, we can share data with them around customers and how we can deliver gas to our customers," he said.

Earlier, Debo Olujimi, the CEO of Emadeb Energy, said that the 120-ton facility was targeting the over 200 residential estates in the Lokogoma, Gaduwa and Apo area of Abuja.

"We are happy that as Emadeb Group we are bringing clean energy to the market and in particular to the Abuja market," he said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Petroleum By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"The environment here is conducive. This is where Abuja lives, the population of Abuja is within this vicinity and that is why we are investing this much," Mr Olujimi said.

"Everybody knows that gas is the way forward and the way it is, there is much gas with the decade of gas and with over two trillion cubic feet of gas reserve.

"We are about to start developing our asset with about 200 billion cubic feet of gas at the Ibom field. We intend to convert some of the gas processed out of that facility to support the local market," he said.

He urged the government to encourage private investors with funds and equipment to ensure constant supply to the local market.

"It is capital intensive doing gas infrastructure and the government needs to encourage private investors so that private people can come in with funds and equipment to get the value.

"In the electricity sector today, the major issues are the shortage of gas and the pricing of gas; those are things that the government has to help us to look at," he said.