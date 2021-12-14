Nigeria: BON Awards 2021 - 'Rattlesnake', 'The Milkmaid' Win Big

The awards were held on Saturday night in Lokoja, Kogi State

Ramsey Noah's 'Rattlesnake ' and Desmond Obviaghele's 'The Milkmaid ' emerged as the biggest winners of the 2021 Best of Nollywood (BON) Awards which took place in Lokoja, Kogi State, on Saturday night.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the BON awards saw various entertainment stakeholders receive awards for their works in 2021, with 'The Milkmaid' winning the 'Movie of the Year' and 'Director of the year' award.

Apart from clinching the Best Actor in a leading role (English), Rattlesnake also bagged the Best Actor in a Supporting Role for Desmond's movie, with a movie with the Best Editing and movie with the Best Cinematography.

The Milkmaid also took home the Most Promising Actress of the year award, while Madam Abiola Atanda, a thespian popularly known as Madam Kofo, won the Special Recognition awards.

Atanda expressed her joy for being recognised in the creative industry.

"I have never thought in my lifetime artistes could buy cars, build houses and be recognised even by the government.

"I urge our creative industry practitioners to continue to strive to be good role models to the younger generations," she said.

NAN reports that Stephanie Zibis, who won the Revelation of the Year award, said it was an honour to be recognised and appreciated.

"It means people are seeing me and noticing my work. Being in the entertainment industry has not been easy, it's tough and rough. But it has also been good at the same time," Zibis said.

Other winners at the Best of Nollywood Awards, 2021 were Best Actor in a Leading Role (English), Stan Nze - Rattlesnake; Best Actress in a Leading Role (English), Bolaji Ogunmola - Butterflies.

Others were Best Actor in a Supporting Role (English), Buchi Franklin - Rattlesnake; Best Actress in a Supporting Role (English), Ebenezer Eno - Yours Regardless; Best Actor in a Leading Role (Yoruba), Samuel Oniyitan - Abeke.

The Most Promising Actress of the Year was Anthonieta Kalunta (The Milkmaid), Revelation of the Year (Male) - Emmanuel Wilson (Bigshark); Revelation of the Year (Female) - Staphanie Zibis; Director of the Year - Desmond Obviaghele - The Milkmaid and Movie of the Year - The Milkmaid

