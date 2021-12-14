Tanzania: Diamond Platnumz, Nandy Win Awards At the Afrimma 2021

Dar es Salaam — It was a big night for Tanzanian music as local stars Diamond Platnumz, Nandy and Director Kenny raised the national flag up high by winning four awards at the African Muzik Magazine Awards (Afrimma) at an event held in the USA yesterday, December 12, 2021.

This was a moment of redemption following a poor showing of Bongo Flava at the Africa Music Awards just a few weeks ago.

The 8th edition of Afrimma saw Diamond Platnumz emerge as the top talent in East Africa, however, closing this year on a high was the night's biggest winner - Wizkid who bagged 3 awards, including Artiste of the Year, Best Song of the Year, and Crossing Boundaries.

The awards celebrate African music in different tastes and styles, just like the food from the continent. African music is filled with melodious rhythms from all parts of the region.

For his honours, Tanzanian talent Diamond Platnumz was in a tight battle with some of the best East African artistes including Eddy Kenzo from Uganda, Ali Kiba - Tanzania, The Ben - Rwanda, Khaligraph Jones - Kenya, Gildo Kassa - Ethiopia, Otile Brown - Kenya, Meddy - Rwanda. The WCB boss also won bragging rights by bagging video of the year for "Berna" which he featured in alongside Fally Ipupa and Mr Flavour.

The other Tanzanian top winner of the night was Nandy, who fended off stiff competition to win the Best Female Artiste in East Africa in a nomination category that featured strong contenders such as fellow compatriot Zuchu, Nadia Mukami - Kenya, Vinka - Uganda, Sheebah Karungi - Uganda, Nikita Kering - Kenya, Tanasha Donna - Kenya, Knowles Butera - Rwanda.

The fourth award awarded to Tanzania is for best video Director which was won by creative talent Director Kenny. He emerged the top dog in a category that featured TG Omori - a celebrated name credited for directing many hits songs.