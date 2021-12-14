Uganda: Bobi Wine Is Not Welcome to Kayunga, Says RDC Ssempala Kigozi

The Kayunga RDC, Kigozi Ssempala has warned National Unity Platform president, Robert Kyagulanyi, also known as Bobi Wine that he is not expected in the district because he is not wanted there.

"The President (Museveni) is coming to meet the leaders of NRM and notified us over a week ago and we have organized for him. However, the leadership of NUP also say their leader is coming but we sat and agreed with them he cant come on the same day(as President Museveni),"Ssempala told journalists on Monday afternoon.

The Kayunga RDC explained that whereas it had been agreed that Kyagulanyi visits Kayunga and campaigns for the NUP candidate Harriet Nakweede last week, the same was not met.

Ssempala said that alternatively, they had allowed Kyagulanyi to campaign for the NUP candidate on Sunday and Monday but this didn't happen.

"We gave them a chance but they didn't utilize it. Even today (Monday), we called the district NUP chairman permitting him to hold their meetings without any problem but didn't utilize it. We were expecting hm on December 10 but never turned up but also never communicated why he didn't come. We have nothing to do for them. We have a duty to keep this area secure for tomorrow's program (Museveni visit). Our focus now is to welcome the president."

When asked what will happen to Kyagulanyi when he forcefully steps foot in Kayunga, the RDC was however quick to say he can only comment about it when that time comes.

The comments by the RDC and the insistence by Kyagulanyi's team on coming to Kayunga might see running battles between security and the NUP supporters on Tuesday.

By Monday evening, security had deployed heavily, especially in Kayunga town but it remains to be seen what will happen.

Renewed rivalry

Kayunga has become the new battleground for the ruling NRM party and the National Unity Platform, following the January 2021 general election.

Whereas the Kayunga LC5 race has six candidates, the hottest challenge is between NRM's Andrew Muwonge and NUP's Harriet Nakweede.

Whereas the NRM seeks to recapture the district taken over from them by the opposition, the NUP will seek to maintain the district won in the January general election by their candidate Ffeffekka Sserubogo who unfortunately died in June.